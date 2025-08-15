Stevenage bolster squad with two new additions in time for Cobblers clash

BURTON-UPON-TRENT, ENGLAND - AUGUST 20: Gassan Ahadme of Burton Albion looks on during the Sky Bet League One match between Burton Albion and Port Vale at Pirelli Stadium on August 20, 2022 in Burton-upon-Trent, England. (Photo by Morgan Harlow/Getty Images)

Stevenage have strengthened their squad with two new additions this week, both of whom will be eligible to face Cobblers at the Lamex on Saturday.

On Tuesday, Boro announced they had agreed a ‘five-figure’ sum to sign striker Jovan Malcolm from Gateshead. The 22-year-old arrives at The Lamex Stadium on a permanent deal after a spell at National League side Gateshead, where he scored nine goals in 37 games following his arrival from West Brom last September.

Then, on Thursday, Stevenage agreed terms with Charlton Athletic for the loan signing of Gassan Ahadme until the end of the season. Born in Spain, the 24-year-old striker joined Norwich City’s academy in 2019 before enjoying permanent spells at Burton and Ipswich. In 2024, Ahadme completed a move to Charlton for an undisclosed fee after an impressive loan spell at Cambridge United, where he netted 11 goals in 29 League One appearances. Ahadme becomes Alex Revell’s tenth addition of the summer transfer window.

Revell said: "He's someone we've watched and tried to get for a few windows now. He's different to what we have.He's a number nine, a target man that I feel we've needed in the squad for those times and games when space isn't there or we just need to change in terms of how the game is looking. Last year we relied on Jamie Reid really heavily to be honest and we can't do that this season.”