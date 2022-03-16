Stevenage 1 Northampton Town 2: James Heneghan's player ratings

McGowan cracked home a magnificent volley on 18 minutes before Pinnock doubled the lead moments after the restart, with Chris Lines' late strike proving in vain. Here are our player ratings from the Lamex Stadium...
1. Liam Roberts
His goal was not exactly peppered but he answered the call when it came, staying alert and showing strong fists to beat away List's powerful stoppage-time strike. Commanded his box throughout... 7
2. Aaron McGowan
Unleashed the sweetest of strikes to set Cobblers on their way. Did so well to control his shot given the ball was bouncing and he came under pressure from a defender. Let nothing by him at the back, with with nearly every dangerous Boro attack instead coming down the opposite flank... 8 CHRON STAR MAN
3. Fraser Horsfall
Was not overly troubled by Stevenage but stood up well when the home side finished both halves strongly. After conceding four goals in the last two, Town's defence looked on course for a clean sheet until Lines' late strike, though even that came via a fortunate ricochet... 7
4. Jon Guthrie
A towering presence at the back, winning header after header to largely rebuff Stevenage's attacking forays. Only let his guard down once but wasn't made to pay as List blazed over... 7