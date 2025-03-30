Steve Evans sacked just days before Rotherham United's trip to Sixfields

Steve Evans

Rotherham United have sacked manager Steve Evans just two days before their trip to face Cobblers at Sixfields.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 62-year-old Scot, who was in his second spell as Millers boss, had come under fire from fans after Saturday's 4-0 hammering at home by third-from-bottom Crawley Town, their seventh defeat in 11 games, pushing Rotherham down to 16th place in the table.

The club confirmed in a statement on Sunday they had parted company with Evans, along with his backroom staff Paul Raynor, Gary Mills and Ian Pledger.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Rotherham coach Matt Hamshaw, who served as caretaker boss of Derby County last month, has been appointed to take temporary charge until the end of the season, assisted by Andy Warrington.

Saturday's defeat by Crawley, a club Evans guided into the Football League earlier in his managerial career, was the Millers' heaviest of the season and prompted some supporters at New York Stadium to call for his dismissal.

Speaking to BBC Radio Sheffield after the game, Evans said: "There's no hiding place when you have a performance like that. The performance was limp, way off the minimum standards we expect. Everything that my teams have been famous for was not deployed. I think this is as low as it's been in 31 years as a manager. Maybe my credit's run out. I've had fantastic times at this club and, if the decision is made to remove me, I'll be back in the future as a fan."