Steve Bruce

Blackpool boss Steve Bruce described his side’s performance at Sixfields on Saturday as ‘totally dominant’ and felt it was ‘all one-way traffic’ – despite losing 1-0.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Seasiders chalked up 15 shots to Northampton’s nine and had a particularly strong spell after half-time, but they did not create too much in the way of clear-cut chances. The best opportunity arguably fell to Niall Ennis when he flicked just wide at the near post.

Cameron McGeehan won the game late on for Cobblers to pile more pressure on Bruce, whose expensively-assembled side have won just one game this season. They end the weekend second-from-bottom in League One, above only Peterborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was a cruel one on us,” said Bruce. “That’s probably the best we’ve played by a million miles and I was pleased with a lot of aspects after the first five minutes. The goalkeeper made a magnificent save but after that, let’s be honest, it was all one-way traffic.

"We needed to take one of our chances. We had 15, 16 attempts but haven’t taken one, which is frustrating, and then of course we give a poor goal away at the end. It’s such a bad goal and we needed to make a challenge.

"It’s so frustrating because we totally dominated the game after the first five minutes and we looked very, very good going forward. We carried a threat, Danny Imray was terrific and it’s unfortunate that we lost, but that’s football.

"We have to stick with it and keep the belief that what we’re doing is right because I have the makings of a very decent team for this level. It’s not been a good month but there’s a long way to go and I’ve seen a lot of good things today so we have to stay positive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have to be better defensively but there’s not much you can do about mistakes. You can’t coach players not to make mistakes. All it takes is one win to turn it around and I’m confident in the group. We played well but we didn’t get our rewards.”