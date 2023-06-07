News you can trust since 1931
'Statement of intent' as Purple Army snap up prolific striker Lobjoit

Daventry Town have made a “statement of intent” after they unveiled their first new signing of the Daren Young era.
Jon Dunham
By Jon Dunham
Published 7th Jun 2023, 08:40 BST- 1 min read

Young arrived at the Elderstubbs last month, tasked with rebuilding the Purple Army squad following relegation from the Northern Premier League Midlands last season.

And, as preparations begin for a campaign in the United Counties League Premier Division South, Daventry have completed the addition of prolific striker Leon Lobjoit.

The former Northampton Town man enjoyed an incredible campaign last time out as he scored a remarkable 60 goals in 50 games for Leighton Town as they won the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division title to clinch promotion to Step 4.

Daventry Town boss Daren Young welcomes new signing Leon Lobjoit. Picture courtesy of Daventry Town FCDaventry Town boss Daren Young welcomes new signing Leon Lobjoit. Picture courtesy of Daventry Town FC
Lobjoit’s goalscoring exploits led to him receiving national recognition from radio station TalkSport as they compared his efforts to Manchester City star Erling Haaland.

Now he will be looking to fire the goals in for Daventry.

And boss Young said: “This is a statement of intent on where the club wants to be at.

“Leon coming on board really shows where we want to be as a club.

“We’re not here to mess around and we want to be competitive, we want to be able to compete with the top four teams.”

