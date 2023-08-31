Clubs up and down the country will be scrambling for some last-minute deals over the next 24 or so hours as the summer transfer window draws to a close.

It’s been a relatively sedate summer at Sixfields but that’s been by design after Cobblers kept together the majority of the squad which won promotion from League Two last season, although there’s still potential for another new arrival.

Here’s the state of play at Sixfields as the deadline edges nearer….

Jon Brady and Colin Calderwood

When is the deadline?

The summer transfer window will close for all EFL and Premier League clubs in England at 11pm, and midnight in Scotland, on Friday, September 1. Europe's top five leagues will also close their transfer window on the same date. Clubs can complete deals up to two hours after the deadline providing they have submitted a ‘deal sheet’ before 11pm.

Who have Cobblers signed so far?

Six players have arrived at Sixfields this summer – left-back Patrick Brough (two-year deal), central defender Manny Monthé (two-year deal), forward Kieron Bowie (season-long loan from Fulham), midfielder Marc Leonard (season-long loan from Brighton), striker Tyreece Simpson (season-long loan from Huddersfield) and goalkeeper Max Thompson (loan until January from Newcastle United).

Are the club still active?

Yes. Jon Brady has said several times previously that he would like another player or two and he confirmed again this week that he remains keen to add depth to his squad. At the start of the summer he was targeting 7-8 players and so far the club have brought in six. “We’re working on it and we’re hoping it comes to fruition,” said Brady on Tuesday. "I think everyone has seen what we like to bring in over the last couple of years and it would be similar to that and something that needs to complement the group. We have a good group but I feel it would really help.”

What do fans think?

Fans are generally in agreement with Brady. Nearly 70 per cent of respondents to a poll on twitter believe the club need to sign another player before the deadline, while another 25 per cent want at least two more additions. Only six per cent feel happy with the squad as it is. Here are some views:

@SuperSamHoskins

One more attacking player I think. Given the injured players still to come back, think that will give good balance

@EthanMaher20

Realistically we’re okay, but with another signing we could be special this season. Still not convinced with attackers, too reliant on Hoskins

@WelshCobbler

Depends what aspirations are. Playing so well if we want to push on we need at least a creative player and another striker too. Comfortable with what we have, but as i said depends on what we want to achieve.

@DrillingCobbler

I absolutely believe that if we brought in a couple of creative ‘attacking’ players that are up too scratch, we could massively over achieve and push for the play offs. Would make all the difference!

Do they actually need to strengthen?

Yes. Whilst Cobblers have had a strong window so far, they still look light up front. Three positions are covered by just five players and an injury or two would cause major headaches. Again Brady has made no secret of the fact that he wants to bolster his attacking options, saying: "We would certainly like to add to our offensive line and we’re working really hard on things.” Another forward and/or creative player would turn a good summer into an excellent one and set Cobblers up nicely for a challenging but potentially successful season in League One.

Will there be departures?