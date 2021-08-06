Start of the new season 'couldn't have come at a better time' for Cobblers captain Mills

Joseph Mills.

The start of the new Sky Bet League Two season ‘couldn’t have come at a better time’ for Northampton’s fit-again captain Joseph Mills.

The 31-year-old spent the whole of the off-season recovering from a serious ankle injury sustained in the penultimate game of last season.

He missed the first few weeks of pre-season, only taking part in running drills, before finally returning to the pitch against Birmingham City two weeks ago.

But after racking up 90 minutes in a friendly with AFC Rushden & Diamonds and then another 35 at Cambridge United on Saturday, last season’s skipper feels he’s timing his run for the new campaign perfectly.

“I worked really hard with the fitness coach,” said Mills.

“I did a lot of running when I first came back for pre-season because I couldn’t join in with the lads for the first few weeks.

“I had to get my legs going and do a few different tests but I’ve now got some good minutes in me.

“I got 90 last Tuesday and then it was another good run-out at Cambridge so personally I feel fit, fresh and ready to go and it couldn’t have come at a better time.”

Mills was given the captain’s armband when introduced 10 minutes into the second-half at the Abbey Stadium on Saturday, and manager Jon Brady has confirmed he will again lead the team this season.

That is if he can keep his place in the side ahead of summer signing Ali Koiki.

“Ali is a strong, physical lad but it’s good to have that competition,” Mills added.

“As a player, whether you’re 18 or 31 like me, you still need somebody to push you and you want that competition for places because you know you have to perform at the highest level otherwise you could be out of the team.

“You look around the squad, I think we have healthy competition all over. Everyone is being pushed, everyone is being tested and that can only be a good thing in my eyes.”

Cobblers edged the first-half at League One newcomers Cambridge on Saturday, missing the best chance when Nicke Kabamba dragged wide after good work by Dylan Connolly, but the visitors had to survive a penalty miss in the second.

Liam Roberts pulled off a brilliant save to deny Joe Ironside from the spot as Town wrapped up pre-season with a n otherwise uneventful goalless draw.

“They’re still on a high from getting promoted last season so it was a good test for us,” Mills continued.

“The intensity from the start was good and that’s exactly what we need going into the first game of the season.

“I think pre-season has gone well, especially with the amount of new faces that have come through the door. It’s always hard to juggle getting everyone integrated into the team and settling on a system and getting the players in.

“But I think we’ve done that really well and the staff have all worked really hard in the off-season to bring in the right players.