Spot-kick heartbreak for AFC Hackleton as they suffer FA Sunday Cup semi-final defeat

A crowd of more than 1,000 turned out at the home of the Cobblers to see Nene Sunday League side Hackleton take on Trooper FC from Tamworth in the semi-final of the national competition.

A tight match ended 1-1, with Ed Panter scoring a late equaliser for the villagers to spark wild celebrations among the 700-plus Hackleton supporters in the crowd.

That meant the winner would be decided by spot-kicks, and it was Trooper who held their nerve to win the shootout 4-3 and progress to the final, where they will play Home Bargains FC from Liverpool.

AFC Hackleton celebrate scoring their late equaliser against Trooper FC (Picture: Shaun Frankham)

It was a tough result to take for Hackleton, who have enjoyed a brilliant run to the last four in their debut season in the competition.

They join an exclusive and small band of Northampton clubs to have got so far in the competition, and manager Dan Porter was in a proud man after the defeat.

Writing on X, Porter said: "Tough one to go out on penalties, but couldn’t be prouder of my lads.

"Some young lads that have a big future. Thank you to the fans for coming to support the lads.

"We dust ourselves down and we go again as always, and all the to @TrooperFC_ in the final."

Hackleton can now concentrate on trying to retain their NSL Premier Division title.