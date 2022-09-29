Sports therapist Rachel swaps Poppies for Saints

After five seasons with the club, sports therapist Rachel Birks is leaving Latimer Park to take on a full-time role at Northampton Saints.

Having originally arrived as a university student, she has pretty much seen it all over the last few years including the team’s promotion to the National League North, helping to lead the club through the Covid-19 pandemic while also working for no fewer than five first-team managers.

But she will now be handing over the reins to Chloe Lindsay, who will have her first game as the new sports therapist in the Emirates FA Cup at King’s Lynn Town on Saturday.

Manager Lee Glover and captain Gary Stohrer made a special presentation to sports therapist Rachel Birks as she leaves Kettering Town to take on a full-time role at Northampton Saints. Picture by Peter Short

“I have been there (at Saints) for a year now and there was a full-time opportunity that came up. I went for it and luckily got it,” Birks said.

“It’s a bit too much to do that full-time and still be here and if I can’t give my all to something then I don’t want to do it.

“So this has had to take a step back. I’ll still be here, whether it’s as a supporter or helping Chloe.

“It started with Marcus Law and I have had four other managers since then so I have seen them come and go!

“But it’s been a great experience. I can’t speak badly of anyone. I have been lucky.

“It’s been a good five seasons and that’s why it’s hard to leave.”

And, on her new role at Saints, she added: “My family are all rugby fans so as soon as I started there I knew how big the club was.

“It’s been interesting seeing the differences between the two sports when it comes to the players and coaches.

