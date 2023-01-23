Midfielder Jack Sowerby says it was an easy decision to put pen to paper on a new long-term contract with the Cobblers.

The former Fleetwood Town and Carlisle United man, who turns 28 in March, has been a key cog in central midfield for manager Jon Brady over the last 18 months. He was first brought to the club by Keith Curle in the summer of 2020 and is nearing 100 appearances in claret.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has started 17 games in all competitions this season and joins the likes of Jon Guthrie, Mitch Pinnock and Aaron McGowan on long-term deals at Sixfields. All four have are committed to the Cobblers until the summer of 2025.

Jack Sowerby

"I’m extremely delighted to get it over the line,” said Sowerby. “It was a no brainer for me and I’m really enjoying my time here.

"There are only good people at this club, including the chairman, the manager, the staff and the players, we’ve got such a good group, and I am really enjoying being a part of things here and hopefully we can continue our progress. I also feel I have a good relationship with the supporters and that is important to me too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's not a coincidence that the other players have signed new contracts as well and I get on with all of them. That shows what a good club this is and that players want to stay here.