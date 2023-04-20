Jack Sowerby

Manager Jon Brady fears Jack Sowerby is set to join the long list of Cobblers players who have had their seasons ended prematurely by injury.

Jon Guthrie, Akin Odimayo, Tyler Magloire, Ali Koiki, Jonny Maxted, Ben Fox, Aaron McGowan and Josh Harrop were already ruled out for the rest of the season when Sowerby limped off during Tuesday’s victory at Sutton United.

The 28-year-old midfielder pulled up abruptly with a hamstring problem in the first-half and needed help from two medics when gingerly making his way off the field and down the tunnel.

"The way he came off, it didn’t look very positive,” admitted Brady. “We are still waiting for some results to come back but he’s not moving well.

"I don’t want to say too much until we know more but everyone saw what happened the other night and I doubt he will be back before the end of the season.”

On a more promising note, Max Dyche and Sam Sherring appear to have come through Tuesday’s game unscathed. Sherring returned from ankle ligament damage ahead of schedule and managed to get through 90 minutes, while Dyche replaced Sowerby having also come back early from a similar problem.

"Sam and Max came through Tuesday well,” confirmed Brady. “It’s testament to our medical staff and how they have worked with them and it’s testament to the players as well and how hard they’ve both worked to get back way beyond when they should have done.”