Sowerby impressed as Cobblers teenager Abimbola takes centre stage

Peter Abimbola impressed on his Football League debut for the Cobblers on Saturday (Picture: Pete Norton)

The 18-year-old Academy product was thrown on for his Football League debut after just 19 minutes at Sixfields, replacing Tyler Magloire who was forced off with a dislocated shoulder.

Abimbola had been due to be playing for his loan club Corby Town at Soham Town Rangers in front of a crowd of 180 in the Northern Premier League Midlands Division.

But instead he found himself thrust into action in a top-of-the-table Sky Bet League Two encounter in front of a crowd of 6,500.

Jack Sowerby

The youngster did himself proud, throwing himself into the physical battle and showing plenty of composure when he got on the ball as well.

And it was a performance that didn't surprise Sowerby, who was asked what he said to the teenager when he entered the field of play.

"I didn't have to say that much to him, Peter has been with us for a few months now and we know what a good player he is," said the former Fleetwood Town and Carlisle United man.

"I wasn't surprised with how he did when he come on because he shows us what he can do in training.

"I thought he played really well, he is a good young player and I am sure he will get many more opportunities."

Abimbola was handed his chance due to Magloire's misfortune and the fact Shaun McWilliams is out for the season with a knee injury, and it could be that he will be alongside Sowerby on more occasions in the run-in.

"I am happy to play with whoever in midfield, and I am sure we can do a good job," said Sowerby. "I thought me and Peter connected well a few times.

"You could see that he was good on the ball, he was calm and composed, and I thought he had a really good game."

The one downside to the day for Abimbola was the fact the substitute was substituted, as he ended up being taken off on 72 minutes as manager Jon Brady threw an extra striker to try and get back into the game.

Sowerby sympathised with the youngster, but feels Abimbola understands the reasoning and will take it in his stride.

"Peter is always going to be frustrated with that, but I think he can be proud of himself and the performance he put in," said the 26-year-old.

"He knows that the gaffer wanted to get another striker on and try and go for it."

The decision to go for it didn't work out for the Cobblers of course as they were beaten to slip to third place in the table, with Rovers moving up to fourth and level on points with Town.

Sowerby felt he and his team-mates deserved more.

"It is very frustrating, especially as we have hit the woodwork a few times," he said. "We gave it our all, we kept going to the end, but it wasn't meant to be.

"It was a big game for us and we wanted to get the three points, but luckily for us we are still third in the table so we have to put it right next week and get the win.

"This season Bristol Rovers have been playing good football and have been playing out from the back, but we completely stopped that.

"They just seemed to boot it forward whenever they got the ball and play for scraps.

"We tried to get the early goal back and we were unlucky a few times.