Jack Sowerby

Jack Sowerby had to be subbed at half-time against Stevenage on Saturday after feeling his ‘hamstring’ towards the end of the first-half.

Town’s injuries issues are well-documented by now and again they were missing 10 players at the weekend, with goalkeeper Jonny Maxted the latest to join the long list of absentees. There was at least some good news as defender Akin Odimayo returned to the squad and was fit enough to play 35 minutes.

However, Sowerby was withdrawn at the break against Stevenage, replaced by Will Hondermarck. The 28-year-old midfielder, who has been hit by injury and illness already this season, looked in discomfort when he made his way down the tunnel.

"I had to make a change with Jack Sowerby at half-time because he felt his hamstring,” said manager Jon Brady. “I had to look at the bigger picture with that and try and protect him so Will Hondermarck came on.”

And Brady was not particularly hopeful when asked if anyone will return for the Easter double-header.

He added: "I don't think we will have anyone else back compared to what we had today but we just hope we have come away with a clean bill of health.

