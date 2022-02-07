Sowerby and McGowan doubts for Newport as McWilliams walks disciplinary tightrope

Aaron McGowan.

Aaron McGowan and Jack Sowerby are both doubtful for tomorrow's Sky Bet League Two clash with Newport County.

McGowan came off with a hamstring problem at half-time during Saturday's win over Walsall while Sowerby lasted another 20 minutes but had to be replaced due to a knee complaint.

Manager Jon Brady provided an update on both at Monday's press conference, although he was not giving whole a lot away.

"We've sent Aaron for a scan and we're just waiting for the outcome of that," said the Town boss.

"With Jack, he got a little knock to the knee so we felt it was best to take him off.

"It's about looking after him. He's rested it today (Monday) and we'll see for tomorrow."

Meanwhile, fellow central midfielder Shaun McWilliams is now one yellow card away from a ban.

Should the 23-year-old pick up a caution before the 37-game mark, he will serve a two-match suspension.

"Shaun knows the situation and to be honest I think he's been harshly done to on a couple of occasions, especially recently," Brady added.

"He's made some really good tackles but strangely the referee has booked him. I think he's been hard done by but I won't say anything to him specifically.

"He will know and I don't want to change his game in that respect because he's doing so well for us at the moment.