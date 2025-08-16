Southampton manager clarifies 'direct' comments after speaking to Kevin Nolan

Will Still looks on prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Southampton and Wrexham AFC at St Mary's Stadium on August 09, 2025 in Southampton, England. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Southampton head coach Will Still says he has spoken privately to Kevin Nolan to apologise for any ‘misunderstanding’ regarding comments he made in the aftermath of Tuesday’s Carabao Cup tie.

Still branded Cobblers a ‘direct team’ following his side’s 1-0 win at Sixfields, something that irked Nolan. Speaking a couple of days later, the Town boss said: “I was really disappointed by those comments from Will. I thought it was lazy to just say we’re a direct team. I feel we deserve better from someone of his calibre and our lads deserve better.”

Still was then asked about Nolan’s comments on Friday, telling the Daily Echo. “I think it was a misunderstanding. I've actually contacted Kev and just apologised if anything I said was disrespectful. I didn't intend it to be the case. I've grown up watching Kev, and grown up watching Sam Allardyce's teams and admire people that can play like that.

"I'd probably want my teams to be able to upset opposition teams like theirs did to us, and credit where it's due, they were good at what they do. They put us under a lot of stress and into a lot of difficulty. I'd like us to be a bit more direct when we can be. I made that quite clear, we're all good.

"You know what media's like, but I've contacted Kev, I've apologised if I did say anything wrong. That's not who I want to be and what I want to do."