Southampton defender Armitage a 'great addition' to Brackley squad, says Cowan

Gavin Cowan (photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

Brackley Town boss Gavin Cowan says Southampton loanee Will Armitage is going to be ‘a great addition’ to his squad.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Armitage has arrived at St James Park on a month-long loan from the Sky Bet Championship side.

The 20-year-old joined Southampton as a 16-year-old having already made his senior debut for Cheltenham Town, becoming their youngest appearance maker at the time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He had a loan spell at National League side Aldershot Town last season, making 20 appearances for the Shots and playing a part in their run to a historic club-first appearance at Wembley Stadium, which saw them claim FA Trophy glory in front of 39,000 fans

And Brackley manager Cowan is delighted to have been able to bring Armitage in.

“Will is a great addition to the squad off the back of his time in the National League last year,” Cowan said.

"It’s a position we need to strengthen in at this time so we’re pleased Will has decided to come to us ahead of others.”