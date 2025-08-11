Will Still took charge of his first Saints game on Saturday

New Southampton manager Will Still has vowed to pick ‘the best team that we can’ for Tuesday’s Carabao Cup tie against Northampton at Sixfields.

After starting his reign as Saints boss with a dramatic 2-1 win over Wrexham in Saturday’s Championship curtain-raiser at St Mary’s, Still now wants to go back-to-back with victory on Tuesday and he therefore plans to select a strong XI, with former Man City defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis in line to play some part following injury.

"I don't know if Tay will start but he will probably be involved and have his first run out of what's been a tricky time for him,” Still told the Daily Echo. "That's good, touch wood. Charlie Taylor will also be involved, which is good. I love Chaz, he's a really good guy. The best team will play and we'll try to win.

"I'm fully focused on Northampton now and it's just a game that we want to win and we want to field the best team that we can field. Some of the players that played against Wrexham will play again because we need to get used to that fitness side of things, and I just want to win.

"We'll take care of players that are struggling or got little niggles, but I don't really care who we're playing, we just need to try and win games of football. There is no cup team or league team. We're just a group of players and whoever is on the pitch needs to put a shift in.

"Everyone knows where we're going and how we're going to do things, so whoever plays on Tuesday will be the best team at that moment in time."