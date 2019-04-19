'Something needs to change' - Honest O'Toole drops big hint over his Cobblers future

Cobblers midfielder John-Joe O'Toole has suggested he may have to leave the club to 'reignite' his career after accepting his performances have fallen short of expectation this season.

The 30-year-old gave an open and honest interview with BBC Radio Northampton this week, during which he was asked about his future with his current deal due to expire at the end of the season.

O'Toole, now into his fifth year at the club, continues to be a firm favourite among supporters but he's struggled for form during another injury-hit campaign.

He's been left out of Northampton's last four starting line-ups, not even in the squad for Good Friday's visit of Macclesfield, and with manager Keith Curle promising a major overhaul in the summer, his place in the squad, as with many others, looks under threat.

"I think it'll be one of those where we'll evaluate it at the end of the season and just see where we are," O'Toole told BBC Radio Northampton. "I've been at the club five years and as much as I love the place - I've moved up here and everything - sometimes you feel 'is it still the right fit?'

"I'm no spring chicken anymore, I'm getting on a bit and you want to get the most out of your career so you've got to question whether it's the right fit or not.

"It's hard because I've been here for five years and I feel like the club is part of me. I love the place, there's some great people here and it would be difficult if I was to leave.

"But you've got to take everything into account and if I'm being brutally honest, how I've played this season haven't been up to the high standards I set so that worries me slightly.

"I've still got a lot to offer but you're thinking is it maybe time for a change? Somewhere fresh, a new beginning, new scenery and see where we are, but we'll really look at things at the end of the season and see what happens.

"I love the fans but it's not been good enough for me and it's not good enough for the club either. You've got to keep pushing forward and if someone isn't doing it, you maybe have to reassess.

"It might take a move away to reignite things or maybe I might stay and see what happens but something has to change because I'm not happy with how I've played overall and it's been frustrating for me, both this season and last season.

"I wouldn't be happy being a bit-part player next season so something needs to change."