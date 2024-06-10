Jonson Clarke-Harris has swapped Peterborough for Rotherham. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)Jonson Clarke-Harris has swapped Peterborough for Rotherham. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)
Jonson Clarke-Harris has swapped Peterborough for Rotherham. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Some of the most eye-catching League One signings so far as transfer season kicks off

By James Heneghan
Published 10th Jun 2024, 12:03 BST
Updated 10th Jun 2024, 12:03 BST
The League One summer transfer market has been gathering pace in recent days with several clubs making their first moves of the window.

Rotherham manager Steve Evans has been by far and away the busiest manager in the division so far, recruiting seven players already, while other clubs have also made early moves. Here are some of the more eye-catching signings so far…

MK Dons > Stevenage (free)

1. Dan Kemp

MK Dons > Stevenage (free) Photo: Marc Atkins

Photo Sales
Harrogate > Peterborough (undisclosed)

2. Abraham Odoh

Harrogate > Peterborough (undisclosed) Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Burton > Rotherham (free)

3. Joe Powell

Burton > Rotherham (free) Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Peterborough > Rotherham (free)

4. Jonson Clarke-Harris

Peterborough > Rotherham (free) Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:League OneSteve EvansRotherham

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.