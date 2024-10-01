Samy Chouchane

Cobblers were outclassed and well beaten when losing 4-2 to Bolton Wanderers after a poor defensive display at Sixfields on Tuesday.

In contrast to the weekend, Town were outplayed in the first half and had no answer to Bolton’s quick movement and slick passing as goals from John McAtee and George Thomason put the visitors in total control at the break.

Eoin Toal made it three and Dion Charles added a fourth before Northampton gave the scoreline a more respectable look to it thanks to stoppage-time headers from Tom Eaves and Jon Guthrie.

And to cap off a difficult evening, Jon Brady lost left-back Luke Mbete who was stretched off with what looked like a serious hamstring injury.

Akin Odimayo returned from suspension and replaced Aaron McGowan at right-back as Brady made just one change to his starting XI, but there was a notable name on the bench as Tom Eaves belatedly made his first appearance in a matchday squad.

After a soggy day in Northampton, the rain continued to team down at kick-off and Bolton adapted to the saturated conditions much quicker than their hosts as they made all of the early running.

The visitors were deservedly ahead on six minutes when they cut through Cobblers with a slick move down the left as McAtee crashed home after meeting Szabolcs Shon’s low cross.

Bolton were finding it too easy to play through midfield and pick up space between the lines and they could have had a quick second through Kyle Demspey, who fired just wide from the edge of the box.

Mitch Pinnock’s clean strike showed signs of attacking life but the ball in behind was causing all kinds of problems for Town’s defence and it was their undoing once again on 23 minutes. This time Josh Sheehan’s lofted pass found Thomason in aces of space and he lifted the ball over a stranded Lee Burge.

Bolton were in cruise control but they did sail close to the wind with some of their challenges in the slippery conditions, particularly when Schon was somewhat fortunate to only see yellow after clattering Samy Chouchane.

Cobblers finished the first half much better than how they started it and they nearly gave themselves a glimmer of hope just before the break when a super save denied Pinnock after a well-worked move.

The hosts continued to improve in the second half and they were more on the front foot, Cameron McGeehan seeing a shot deflected wide, but Bolton were always a threat, as Dempsey proved when firing wide.

The result was put beyond doubt on the hour when Toal lost marker Mbete and was left unmarked to convert Sheehan’s corner.

Eaves came on for his debut and he was joined by Sam Hoskins but Bolton were now toying with their hosts and a fourth goal would have arrived had Burge not kept out McAtee’s low strike.

As if the night hadn’t been bad enough already, Cobblers suffered a significant blow with 15 minutes to play when Mbete was stretchered off with what looked like a serious hamstring injury.

More woe was still to come as once again the ball down the side caught out Town and Charles had too much pace and strength for Guthrie before easily beating Burge.

Bolton could easily have scored another couple but Burge saved Cobblers from further embarrassment before a late rally in stoppage-time.

Eaves expertly headed in Aaron McGowan’s cross to pull one goal back and then the deficit was reduced to two as Guthrie got up well to powerfully nod home Pinnock’s corner, but the result was never in doubt.

Cobblers: Burge, Odimayo (Eaves 61), Baldwin, Guthrie ©, Mbete (McGowan 78), Sowerby, Chouchane (McCarron 68), McGeehan, Pinnock, Fosu (Hoskins 61), Roberts (Willis 78)

Subs not used: Tzanev, Fox

Bolton: Baxter, Dacres-Cogley, Toal, Santos, Johnston, Schon (Williams 83), Thomason © (Arfield 75), Sheehan, Dempsey (Matete 75), Collins (Charles 71), McAtee (Adeboyejo 71)

Subs not used: Southwood, Lolos

Referee: Matt Corlett

Attendance: 5,730

Bolton fans: 633