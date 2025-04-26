Slapdash Cobblers well beaten on the road after error-strewn display at Crawley

Akin Odimayo

Cobblers were well beaten 3-0 by Crawley Town after an error-strewn performance in their final away game of the season.

Five days on from securing their League One safety, Town’s levels naturally dipped and they could have zero complaints about the final scoreline after a performance riddled with mistakes and sloppiness.

Whilst there was little in the first half, Crawley played with more urgency and tempo, which was to be expected given their greater need, and they produced the one bit of quality thanks to Rushian Hepburn-Murphy’s fine finish.

The second half was completely dominated by the home side and Jeremy Kelly scored a second before Kamari Doyle added a late third to complete a comprehensive victory.

Despite their performance and win though, Crawley have effectively been relegated from League One following Burton’s win over Cambridge. Bristol Rovers will also be heading down to League Two barring a freak goal swing, albeit that is something they do have history of.

There was one change from Easter Monday’s win over Shrewsbury Town as TJ Eyoma replaced the injured Aaron McGowan in defence. Luke Mbete returned to the bench but there was no Sam Hoskins following his knee operation.

Crawley started with the urgency of a team who knew nothing short of victory would do and the game’s first chance fell their way when Liam Fraser curled narrowly wide from the edge of the box on nine minutes.

There was a good tempo to the game, even if clear-cut chances were hard to come by, and Crawley played some attractive football but it was high risk at times and they did leave space to be exploited, not that Cobblers were able to take advantage.

Cameron McGeehan’s shot on the turn lacked power and Mitch Pinnock couldn’t find a team-mate in the middle after speeding away down the left but otherwise Town were sloppy and careless in possession and created little throughout the first half.

Crawley too struggled to turn their pretty approach play into a consistent goal threat but all it took was one moment of quality to break the deadlock before half-time as Panutche Camara slipped in Hepburn-Murphy, who finished clinically across Lee Burge.

The hosts somehow failed to double their lead soon after the restart when Jeremy Kelly's shot hit a defender, cannoned against the crossbar and then dropped down onto the goal-line before being bundled to safety by Terry Taylor.

There was a very end-of-season feel to Town’s play, they were sloppy and full of errors and really should have conceded a second goal as Hepburn-Murphy raced through on goal but Burge stood tall and made an excellent save.

Jack Roles and Kelly both shot wide for the dominant hosts and it was only a matter of time until they added to their lead with Kelly finishing calmly after becoming the latest player run beyond Town’s erratic defensive line.

Kevin Nolan rang the changes in response and one of the new arrivals went as close as anyone in yellow shortly after coming on, Tariqe Fosu drawing a sharp stop from Toby Steward.

But the game, much like the season, was done and dusted and the players knew it, and Crawley put the seal on their victory two minutes from time when Doyle beat Burge with ease.

Crawley: Steward, Kelly, Barker, Radcliffe, Roles (Armando 74), Conroy ©, Anderson, Fraser, Camara (Doyle 74), Holohan (Papadopoulos 82), Hepburn-Murphy

Subs not used: Showunmi, John-Jules, Tanimu

Cobblers: Burge, Eyoma, Magloire, Guinness-Walker (Hondermarck 67), Odimayo (Mbete 45), Pinnock © (Brough 83), Perry, Taylor (Wilson 67), McGeehan, Roberts (Fosu 67), Costelloe

Subs not used: Tzanev, Dyche

Referee: Jacob Miles

Attendance: 5,015

Cobblers fans: