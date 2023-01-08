The three former professional footballers who were on duty for Sky Sports all agreed that the Cobblers were ‘very unlucky’ with some contentious refereeing decisions during Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Salford City.

Trailing 2-1 at the break after a poor first-half, Town were left frustrated despite dominating the second period as three big calls went against them. Elliot Watt escaped a red card despite his horror challenge on Josh Eppiah two minutes after half-time – remarkably, referee Robert Lewis did not even award a foul – before Eppiah himself had a goal ruled out for a marginal offside call.

Then, in the last few minutes, Ben Fox’s shot struck Ryan Watson’s outstretched arm in the penalty box but no spot-kick was awarded, completing a rotten afternoon for the Cobblers. Manager Jon Brady expressed his frustration with the officials afterwards and he had sympathy from the Sky pundits.

Referee Robert Lewis speaks to Jon Guthrie and Sam Hoskins.

Co-Commentator and former Aston Villa midfielder Lee Hendrie said: "It looked a nasty challenge and seeing it back, I tell you what, that’s horrible. It’s really horrible. The more you look at it, it’s a red card for sure.

"I’m not saying he’s gone in with any intent to hurt Eppiah but when you go in that high, above the ankle, he (Eppiah) is fortunate to be getting up.”

Analysing the incidents in the studio after full-time, former Brentford and Wycombe player Sam Saunders said: “The big decisions didn’t go Northampton’s way and Jon (Brady) is right to feel aggrieved. It’s a red card for me and we are talking about big decisions here.

"He could have broken the lad’s leg. He’s come over the ball, stamping down and not only could the lad get badly injured, there’s only 47 minutes on the clock so there’s still a long way to go in the game. It would have been a different game against 10 men.

"It’s a great run by Eppiah for the disallowed goal but in the space of 15 minutes he’s had a red card against him and an offside against him so he hasn’t had much luck. It’s a great touch and finish and if it’s 2-2 after 60 minutes, it’s a completely different game.

"I don’t like the handball rule in the first place but it probably should be a penalty as well and that’s another one that’s gone against Northampton so they are very unlucky.”

Meanwhile, Danny Webber, who ended his playing career at Salford, added: “Watt’s touch wasn’t great and he’s followed through. On first watch you don’t really see it but when you watch it again, he’s followed through and caught Eppiah nastily. It could have been a bad injury that one.

"It’s then a brilliant goal by Eppiah but the camera isn’t quite in line. From what we can see, it looks like his hand is the only thing ahead of the defender so by the letter of the law, it should be onside.

