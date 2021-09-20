Skipper Horsfall backing Cobblers strikers to hit the goal trail

Fraser Horsfall celebrates with Sam Hoskins after netting the Cobblers' late equaliser against Swindon Town on Saturday (Picture: Pete Norton)

The big central defender netted his first goal of the campaign on Saturday to secure a 1-1 draw with Swindon Town at Sixfields, heading home Sam Hoskins' 83rd-minute corner.

The goal was the least the Cobblers deserved from an end-to-end contest, with Jon Brady's men creating a hatful of chances in the 90 minutes.

There was frustration for Danny Rose, who saw a 40th-minute strike controversially ruled out, while fellow frontmen Kion Etete failed to break his scoring duck in the League.

With the league two season now eight matches old, the Cobblers' batch of strikers have only managed to score twice, Rose in the recent 2-0 win over Scunthorpe United, and Benny Ashley-Seal in the season opener against Port Vale.

Etete and Nicke Kabamba have yet to open their accounts, as have all the midfielders aside from Hoskins, with central defender Jon Guthrie the top scorer with three goals.

The strikers all went close to netting in a very encouraging performance against the Robins, and Horsfall feels a goal rush could be just around the corner.

"I think once one goes in for Kion and Nicke, Benny already has one, and I think once the ball starts rolling and they get that knack for goals, then it will be fine," said the 24-year-old.

"It is still early on in the season and the positive is that we are creating more and more chances with each game.

"On Saturday, that is the most chances we have created, and that has to be a good thing."

There was a feeling of frustration in both dressing rooms following Saturday's clash, with both teams expressing their belief they deserved to win the game.

That was certainly the opinion of Horsfall, who said: "I think it is a case of points dropped for us

"The lads feel like we deserved all three points with the amount of chances we created.

"I don't know how many we actually had and will have to take a look at the stats, but we have got to be sticking more of them away.

"In the end, we managed to get the goal on Saturday and it was a hard-fought point."

Horsfall was one of the main players involved the big controversial moment on Saturday, as fourth official Declan O'Shea spotted a block by the Cobblers man on Swindon defender Romoney Chrichlow in the build up to that disallowed strike.,

The Town man felt the decision to award the free-kick was harsh - but did admit to making contact witht he Swindon defender.

"I blocked the man to be fair, but I don't think there is really anything in it," he said.

"I can sort of see why they have given the foul, and I will have to look back at it. Although I did give him a good old shove! It is what it is."

And on his dramatic late goal, he added: "I had a couple of chances with headers, and lucky enough the last one went in.