Skipper Guthrie offers words of encouragement to Dyche after 'heartbreaking' injury

Cobblers captain Jon Guthrie has backed young Max Dyche to return ‘fitter than ever’ after his season was potentially ended by a ‘heartbreaking’ injury sustained against Mansfield Town last week.

The 20-year-old centre-back looked set for his first proper run in the team after coming on at half-time against Hartlepool United last weekend before playing the full 90 minutes in Tuesday’s win over Mansfield.

However, whilst he didn’t feel anything at the time, Dyche suffered ankle ligament damage in a collision with Rhys Oates and manager Jon Brady said it would be ‘touch and go’ whether or not he will be back before the end of the season.

Jon Guthrie

"It's heartbreaking,” said Guthrie. “I spoke to Max on Friday about it and I'm really gutted for him.

"I thought he came in and did really well on Tuesday and he's such a good professional. He's always doing extra work on the training pitch and he was just waiting for that opportunity.

"When the opportunity came, he took it so well and it's the horrible side of the game when you see young players injured like that, but knowing Dychey and the way he is, he'll come back really strong and fitter than ever and hopefully that's before the end of the season. I'm crossing everything for him.”

Guthrie also praised the performance of debutant Paul Osew, who came off the bench to help Cobblers secure all thee points and keep a clean sheet against Crewe on Saturday.

“He’s another guy who hasn't played much recently but you wouldn't have known that he was his first game for us,” Guthrie added.

"He slotted in really well and I think a lot of it is down to the togetherness of this squad. It's such a tight-knit group and when new lads come in, I'd like to think they feel a big part of it quite quickly.

