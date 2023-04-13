Skipper Guthrie 'has never known anything like it - not even close'

NORTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - APRIL 10: Jon Guthrie of Northampton Town in action during the Sky Bet League Two between Northampton Town and Gillingham at Sixfields on April 10, 2023 in Northampton, England. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Captain Jon Guthrie admits he has ‘never known anything like it’ with regards to Cobblers’ relentless injury troubles this season after he lost three more centre-back partners over the Easter weekend.

At this rate Town’s skipper will be the last man standing as all those around him drop like flies. He saw two fellow defenders – Aaron McGowan and Akin Odimayo – limp off in Friday’s defeat to Newport County and another – Harvey Lintott – go down against Gillingham on Monday as the barrage of injuries showed no sign of abating.

Six players who have filled in centre-back in the last six weeks – makeshift or otherwise – have suffered injury as Cobblers finished Monday’s game with midfielder Jack Sowerby and debutant David Norman at centre-back.

"I've never known anything like this in my career, not even close,” admitted Guthrie. “You try not to feel sorry for yourself and you don't want to make excuses but it is quite hard when it's so constant.

"We picked up a few more against Newport, we just can't seem to keep a full squad together and that makes it difficult to build any rhythm or momentum in the team because you're constantly chopping and changing.

"It's tough and it has been tough for quite a while so we are almost used to it now, but all we can do is keep fighting. To get promoted you have dig in and we are certainly doing that at the moment.

"It's obviously not ideal but hopefully we can get some boys back fit soon."

Guthrie has missed one league game through illness this season and manager Jon Brady will be crossing everything in the hope that his captain and arguably most influential player does not get struck down by the injury curse.

"I'm doing all I can to make sure that I stay fit and I'm out on the pitch,” said the 30-year-old.

"I speak to the staff about what we can do better and what we can do differently but fortunately – touch wood! – I have been OK this season.

