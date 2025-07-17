Skipper Guthrie hails 'amazing feeling' after ticking off 'big milestone' in Spain

Jon Guthrie kicks a football for the first time in seven months

Skipper Jon Guthrie ticked off a ‘big milestone’ on his long road to recovery this week when he strapped on the boots and kicked a football for the first time in nearly seven months.

The 32-year-old has spent many lonely days in the gym since injuring his ACL on New Year’s Day, but he can now see light at the end of the tunnel after joining his team-mates for some very light training in Spain this week.

“It’s been a really good start to the week,” said Guthrie, who’s aiming to return before the end of 2025. “The lads have been working hard since we got out here and it’s really good to be around them.

"It felt amazing to put the boots on and get out on the grass again. It’s been quite a while and I’ve had to put in a lot of work to get this point – there have been some long days in the gym.

"But just to be out there again and to be around the lads and to be part of that atmosphere, it was a big milestone for me to hit. It actually felt a bit weird to kick a football again, but hopefully I can kick on from here.

"There’s still a lot of gym work to do but I’ll get out onto the grass more and more in the coming weeks and ramp things up for my return.”

This week’s training camp in Alicante has been an excellent bonding exercise for Guthrie and his array of new team-mates.

He added: "I think the main part of these trips is building relationships off the pitch and getting to know your team-mates, especially as we have so many new faces here this year.

"The lads have obviously worked really hard on the pitch, as they have done throughout pre-season, but you don’t normally get the chance to spend all day around each other and this has been really beneficial to embed everyone into the group.

"We’ve all got to know each other better and that’s been great.”