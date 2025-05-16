Jon Guthrie

Cobblers captain Jon Guthrie will spend a fifth successive season at Sixfields after putting pen to paper on a new one-year deal, with the option for a further 12 months.

The 32-year-old centre-back, who joined Northampton in 2021 and was made skipper by Jon Brady three years ago, has not played since suffering an ACL injury on New Year’s Day. He underwent surgery in January and is said to be ‘progressing well’ in his recovery.

Guthrie started his career at Crewe before spells with Walsall and Scottish club Livingston but it’s back in England and Sixfields where he’s made himself at home, racking up 156 appearances in total for the club and scoring 15 goals.

He was an instrumental member of Brady’s successful team that saw Cobblers win promotion from League Two and then establish themselves in League One by finishing 14th in 2023/24, their highest third tier finish in 16 years. Guthrie then started all of the first 24 league games of this season but suffered a serious knee injury when landing awkwardly against Stevenage in just Kevin Nolan’s third game in charge.

The captain continued to play a big role off the pitch as Town secured their League One future with two games to spare, and he could potentially return some time in the autumn depending on how well his recovery goes.