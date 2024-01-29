Skipper Guthrie admits Cobblers failed to match Shrewsbury 'physicality'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Jon Brady's side were second best in every department as they suffered a first defeat of 2024, and only a third Sky Bet League One loss in 13 matches.

The Shrews, playing their first game under new boss Paul Hurst, started the match on the front foot and stayed there throughout the 90 minutes, with an out-of-sorts Cobblers barely laying a glove on them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the end, the visitors won it 2-0 thanks to second-half goals from Dan Udoh and Chey Dunkley, and it could have been a lot more comprehensive but for some good saves from goalkeeper Lee Burge.

Jon Guthrie battles for the ball with Shrewsbury striker Dan Udoh at Sixfields on Saturday (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

It was a brilliant result for a side that had gone into the game having lost seven of their previous eight matches.

As for the Cobblers, they mustered just one serious attempt on goal through loan signing Tony Springett when already 2-0 down, and it was a real downer following the high of the dramatic midweek win at Charlton Athletic.

"It was a disappointing performance and result," said Guthrie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We never really got ourselves going and we got a bit overran. I thought they showed a bit more physicality and legs, and we didn't match that which is disappointing.

"It was just one of those games, and we have not had too many of those this season.

"We have always bounced back from these sorts of performances and results, so that's the plan going forward."

Many of the Cobblers players looked shadows of their normal selves, and Guthrie admitted the exertions of the last-gasp 3-2 win at The Valley in midweek could have played a part in that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You don't want to sound like you are making excuses, but obviously we put a lot into Tuesday," said the central defender.

"I do think we struggled to keep up with Shrewsbury, which is not something that happens to us often as we have got legs in the team.

"So Tuesday might have played a part, but there were other things that played a part in the game as well that made us lose. It was just a disappointing day."