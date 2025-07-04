Sixfields to be temporarily closed

Due to essential electrical upgrade work, Sixfields Stadium will be closed next week (Monday, July 7th).

This means the club offices, ticket office and club store will be closed that week. Supporters can still purchase match and season tickets online via ntfcdirect.co.uk and merchandise via ntfcstore.co.uk but orders will not be processed until the stadium reopens. All areas of the stadium will re-open on Monday, July 14th.