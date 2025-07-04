Sixfields to be temporarily closed
Due to essential electrical upgrade work, Sixfields Stadium will be closed next week (Monday, July 7th).
This means the club offices, ticket office and club store will be closed that week. Supporters can still purchase match and season tickets online via ntfcdirect.co.uk and merchandise via ntfcstore.co.uk but orders will not be processed until the stadium reopens. All areas of the stadium will re-open on Monday, July 14th.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.