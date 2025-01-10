Sixfields set for pitch inspection ahead of League One fixture against Barnsley

Sixfields

Sixfields will have a pitch inspection at midday on Friday ahead of Saturday’s scheduled League One fixture between Northampton and Barnsley.

Temperatures dropped to -5 overnight in Northampton on Thursday and have remained below freezing throughout Friday, prompting concerns that the pitch will not be playable when the Tykes visit on Saturday. The cold conditions are expected to continue over the weekend.

The result of the inspection is expected shortly after midday.