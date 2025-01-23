Sixfields move was a 'no-brainer' for man in demand Terry Taylor

Terry Taylor in action for Burton

Wanted by at least five League One clubs, Terry Taylor has been a man in demand this month so the fact he’s chosen to join Cobblers, despite their league position, speaks volumes about the club.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Admittedly, none of those other clubs have a manager who played over 400 Premier League games in Taylor’s position but, regardless, his arrival on loan from Charlton Athletic represents a coup.

Bolton, Stevenage and relegation rivals Shrewsbury and Cambridge were among those to show an interest in the 23-year-old this month but, having spent the weekend pondering his options, he knew where he wanted to go.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's been a mad few days but I'm really glad to get it done now and to be here,” said Taylor. “Why Northampton? Obviously the manager for one. I spoke to him and I've spoken to other people who talk really highly of him and what he does and how he works.

"It's obviously a big attraction to be able to work with someone who has that sort of pedigree. He's been there and done it at the highest level and hopefully he can improve me as a player and we can get some results together.

"But I think it's an exciting time for the club in general, not just with the manager coming in. They've obviously had a tricky start to the season but the club is on the up and has been for a while and I'm here to help and hopefully we can turn our form around together.”

Born and raised in Scotland, Taylor spent his youth career at Aberdeen and Wolves before moving to Burton Albion in 2021 and it was his classy performances in the middle of the park for the Brewers that caught the eye of several big clubs, including Charlton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I've been at a couple of clubs, I started at Wolves and then played for Burton for a couple of years and I've been at Charlton since the summer of 2023,” explained Taylor, who’s also featured for two different national sides at youth level.

"I’m from Scotland, that’s where I was born, and I played for Scotland Under-18s but my mum’s Welsh so I’ve represented Wales Under-21s as well.

"I’ve been around a few places and played for different teams so far in my career and I’ve had some ups and downs but hopefully I’m coming into an up now and I’m looking forward to the challenge.”

Taylor is the second central midfielder to join Cobblers this month but he’s a different type of player to Liam Shaw. He’s more of a ball-player than a ball-winner, though he can do both.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'd say I'm a midfielder who can get on the ball and pick a pass,” said Taylor. “I don't mind getting stuck in as well and putting a tackle in. I've got a bit of quality at set-piece situations and stuff like that so I feel I'm an all-rounder.

"I want to bring a bit of a calming influence to the game and get my foot on the ball and hopefully the fans will see that in the next few weeks and I look forward to showing them what I can do.”

Taylor has a few days to get to know his team-mates before potentially making his Cobblers debut against title-chasing Wycombe Wanderers this weekend.

He added: "I know a few of the players here already, and I spoke to plenty of people who have been at the club, both past and present, and it was all positive things that I heard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I briefly played with Ben (Fox) at Burton and I've known him for years now so we're good friends. I had a chat with him before I headed over and it'll be nice to see him again.

"When it came down to it, it was a no-brainer for me. I can’t wait to get stuck in.”