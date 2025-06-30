Sixfields academy product signs for new club after Northampton release
The 19-year-old midfielder came through Northampton’s academy and played seven senior games for the club but was one of a number of players released at the end of the 2024/25 campaign. He has now agreed a permanent contract with Tamworth, who finished 10th in the National League last season.
"I was with Northampton for three years and I had some highs and lows,” said Wyatt. “I can play anywhere in midfield, whether it’s at the base or as a 10, and I like to score goals. The club’s going in the right direction and I’m really looking forward to making my mark on this team.”
