Sixfields academy product signs for new club after Northampton release

Reuben Wyatt

Reuben Wyatt has joined National League club Tamworth after he was released by Cobblers at the end of last season.

The 19-year-old midfielder came through Northampton’s academy and played seven senior games for the club but was one of a number of players released at the end of the 2024/25 campaign. He has now agreed a permanent contract with Tamworth, who finished 10th in the National League last season.

"I was with Northampton for three years and I had some highs and lows,” said Wyatt. “I can play anywhere in midfield, whether it’s at the base or as a 10, and I like to score goals. The club’s going in the right direction and I’m really looking forward to making my mark on this team.”