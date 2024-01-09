Sixfields a 'happy' camp as Cobblers players prepare to get back to business

Jack Sowerby admits Sixfields is currently a 'happy' camp after the Cobblers players returned to training following a well-deserved mini break from football.

It was a hectic festive season for Town, who played four matches in the space of just nine days over Christmas and New Year, claiming an impressive nine points out of 12 along the way.

Sixfields wins over Oxford United and Cheltenham Town bookended a crucial win at Lincoln City and the one blot on the landscape, a 3-0 Boxing Day defeat at Stevenage.

With the Cobblers not involved in the FA Cup last weekend, and Saturday’s scheduled derby date with Peterborough United postponed, it meant a 12-day break between fixtures, and the players were handed some well-deserved time off following the New Year's Day win over the Robins.

The Cobblers players have enjoyed some deserved time off since Kieron Bowie's penalty secured a 1-0 win over Cheltenham Town on New Year's Day (Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images)

The squad is now back and hard at work ahead of Saturday's Sky Bet League One date with Wigan Athletic at Sixfields, and Sowerby admits the players have a real spring in their step.

"We are getting into the second half of the season now, so to have a free week and not play a game was very important after the busy schedule over Christmas," said Sowerby.

"I think we had two or three days off, and everybody has come back in happy and enjoying themselves, and now having a good week of training."

The Cobblers enter the new year in very good shape, sitting in ninth place in league one, and their srong form over the festive period had a lot to do with that, although that good form stretches further back than that as well.

Cobbles midfielder Jack Sowerby (Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Town have won seven out of their past 10 games, claiming 22 points out of a possible 30, but Sowerby admitted it was 'a great feeling' that things went so well over Christmas.

Asked about the festive form, Sowerby admitted: "It was a good little run for us, especially after the Stevenage game on Boxing Day.

"We didn't play the way we wanted to or get the result in that game.