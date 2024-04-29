Six first-team players offered new contracts by Cobblers
Cobblers have offered new contracts to six first-team players.
Louis Appéré, Lee Burge, Ben Fox, Shaun McWilliams, Sam Sherring and Jordan Willis, all of whom are out of contract this summer, have been given the chance to stay at Sixfields by manager Jon Brady.
Sherring and McWilliams in particular have been regulars for Town this season, making 37 and 36 League One appearances respectively, while defender Willis played 27 times in the league after he came in on a free transfer in October. Fox and Burge have been blighted by injuries but both were regulars in the squad towards the end of the season.
Defender Akin Odimayo was set to be out of contract but the club triggered an option to keep him at Sixfields for another year.
Meanwhile, the club have also triggered a third year scholarship for midfielder Reuben Wyatt, the LFE League One Apprentice of the Season, which will see the 18-year-old academy midfielder join the first-team squad next season.
"We have made contract offers to some players and we will see what happens over the summer months,” said Brady. "We have enjoyed three good seasons in succession and we are looking forward to the challenge of recruiting the players to continue this progress.”
