Simpson 'excited' by Cobblers move and believes Sixfields is the right place to get back on track

Tyreece Simpson

For talented EFL footballers who have lost their way and want to get back on track, there’s few better places to go than Sixfields.

The Cobblers, and specifically Jon Brady, Colin Calderwood and first-team coach Marc Richards, have developed a reputation for improving and developing young footballers in recent seasons.

New signing Tyreece Simpson, whose arrival on a season-long loan from Huddersfield was confirmed on Wednesday, ticks every box. He’s young, he’s talented and he also has a point to prove after 18 frustrating months.

"It feels really good to be here,” said Simpson. “I feel like I’m at an important stage in my career and I need to be playing games.

"It seems like a long time ago when I was playing regularly and doing what I do but I’m excited to be here and I can’t wait to get going.

"I have good memories against Northampton so hopefully now I can do it for the home team!”

Simpson shot to people’s attention during a highly impressive loan spell with Swindon Town in 2021/22, where two of his 11 goals came against the Cobblers. Ipswich recalled him in January before a contract dispute led to his departure the following summer, but his first season at Huddersfield did not go to plan either.

A season playing League One football under Brady might just be what Simpson needs to rekindle his career.

"It’s nice to know that I’ll be here for the whole season and I can get settled in,” he added. "Without sounding selfish, it's a key point in my career personally and if I can score goals here and help the team at the same time, it’ll benefit everyone.

"The gaffer has shown interest in me before so hopefully I can do well working with him. It’s good to know that he wanted to sign me previously – that was another reason for coming here.

"I also had a few chats with AK (Akin Odimayo) before making my decision because I know him from our time together at Swindon and he told me what a great club it is and that I’ll enjoy myself here.”

Simpson shone in League Two with Swindon but he faces a tougher challenge when the new campaign kicks off next weekend.

"League One is exciting and I think we have a team that can be really competitive,” he added. "I just can’t wait to get started.”