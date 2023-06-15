Max Dyche described it as a ‘simple decision’ after he agreed a new two-year deal at the Cobblers on Wednesday.

​The 20-year-old made 22 appearances last season and played a pivotal role in the final month of the campaign as Town secured promotion from League Two.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Out of contract after the season ended, Dyche was offered a new deal by the club and after taking some time to rest and think through his options, he put pen to paper.

Max Dyche celebrates his first Cobblers goal

"It was a pretty simple decision,” said the Northampton-born centre-back. “It's my boyhood club and we ended last season on a high so now I want to build on this and continue where I left off.

"It's been a little bit different this summer. Obviously I got my first pro contract a couple of years ago but this is the first time that I've been able to have a look around and had a decision to make.

"But to be honest it was pretty straightforward to come back here because I've really enjoyed my time at the club so far and hopefully I can create a lot more memories over the next few years."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dyche was on the fringes of the first-team during the 2021/22 campaign but became more involved last season, playing 22 games, and he’s keen to continue that upward trend in League One next year.

"I just want to build on what I've already done,” he added. “I feel I can offer a lot.

"We keep working hard, keep progressing and keep learning all the time. I played a good amount of games last season and I really enjoyed it.

"To get a promotion in my second year, and to score my first goal, I couldn't ask for much more. It was a magic end to the season and it felt fantastic to win promotion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I want to build on that and get some more games and it's all a learning curve. I take everything as it comes and I'm trying to improve every week and not make the same mistake twice.”

And there's not many better to learn from than Jon Brady and Colin Calderwood.

"We have a great group of lads here and I also have a really good relationship with the staff,” he continued. "I've known the gaffer a long time and there's no-one better to learn from than Col. I do little bits with him after training and he's really helped my development.