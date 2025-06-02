Kamarai Swyer during a pre-season friendly between Borehamwood and West Ham United in 2023. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Kamarai Swyer says it ‘feels amazing’ to have joined Northampton after he became the third summer signing through the door last week.

The 22-year-old has only ever known West Ham United, his boyhood club, after joining the Hammers aged eight and progressing through the youth ranks before making his senior debut in a Europa Conference League game in 2022.

But with regular game-time unlikely, Swyer made the difficult decision to leave London and forge his own way in the game, putting pen to paper on a two-year deal at Sixfields last Friday, reuniting with Kevin Nolan in the process.

"It feels amazing to be here,” said the versatile attacker. “I've played a lot in the 21s recently but now it's time to take the next step and play first-team football. League One is a strong division and very competitive and it's a really exciting challenge for me.

"I had a loan at Crawley in League Two and that was a great learning experience for me. I didn't play the amount of games I wanted at the time but nevertheless it was a great experience and I feel I can use that moving forward at Northampton.

"The manager was one of the main reasons why I decided to make the move here. I have a really good relationship with him from our time at West Ham and that definitely helps me when coming to a new environment like this. The manager is a familiar face and that'll help me settle quicker.”

An attacking midfielder who can play through the middle and off both wings, Swyer hopes to excite and thrill his new supporters when they get the chance to see him in action next season. "I see myself as a versatile player,” he explained. “I'll play in the 10, off the left, off the right, and wherever I play I'll still try to do the same things – play with energy, be creative, score goals, get assists. That's my game.

"I'm very excited for the project here. All the conversations I've had with the gaffer have been really positive, he spoke about his ambitions for the season and what he wants from me, and now I just want to get going.”