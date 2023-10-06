Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Shrewsbury Town head coach Matt Taylor admits Saturday’s League One fixture against Northampton is a ‘big game’ for his side as they look to turn their poor form around.

After a decent start to the season, Shrews have lost four of their last five league games and were beaten 3-0 by Oxford United in midweek to slide down to 18th in the League One table.

Taylor, who took over Shrewsbury in the summer, spent a year at Northampton in 2016/17, and he’s also good friends with Cobblers boss Jon Brady, but tomorrow’s game at New Meadow is all about business

“Northampton have had two, really good, back-to-back results,” said Taylor. “I know Jon really well. I was pleased for him last season. For Northampton to be in League One is a really big deal. He’s a friend of mine and I’m pleased for him.

“They are a really good team. They have some good players that performed well for him last year and they are doing so again. They are a threat going forward. Are there areas we feel we can hurt them? Of course, there are.

“But I’m sure he will feel exactly the same about us. The one thing I do know is it will be a really tight game. And what we need to do is score first. If we score first you will see a relief, not just with the players but with the fans and everyone in the stadium.

“That is the challenge. It will be good to see Jon but you have to understand for us this is a big game of football – as every game is. We need to do everything we possibly can to replicate the performance we had against Charlton.