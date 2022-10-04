Shot-shy Cobblers miss out on top spot as winning streak comes to an end with Walsall defeat

Town were met by an aerial blitz in the first-half and they looked to have survived until the break, only for Danny Johnson to pounce on some hesitant defending seven minutes before half-time to score what proved the decisive opening goal.

That meant Jon Brady’s side had to come from behind once again but there would be no fightback this time as they continued to have no answer to the intensity and aggression of Walsall’s play in failing to score for the first time away from home this season, not even registering a shot on target.

It felt as if the Cobblers’ list of casualties rather caught up with them on a poor night in the Midlands and Walsall took full advantage to claim their first win in 12 games.

Kieron Bowie in action for the Cobblers at Walsall (Picture: Pete Norton)

Brady remained without top scorer Sam Hoskins due to illness and Ali Koiki was also absent following the facial injury he suffered at the weekend.

He was replaced by Ben Fox while the other change at Walsall saw Danny Hylton come in for Louis Appéré.

Cobblers lined up 4-3-3 but they came under an aerial bombardment in the early stages with Walsall making no secret of their desire to launch the ball long and direct at every opportunity.

There was nothing subtle about their approach but Northampton generally defended it well, limiting them to only two shots from outside the box in the first half-hour as Taylor Allen blazed high and wide and Isaac Hutchinson skimmed one into the gloves of Lee Burge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The visitors did see more of the ball as the first-half wore on but the majority of their possession was played between the two central defenders and Marc Leonard and aside from a couple of pot shots, there was nothing meaningful to trouble Walsall.

A tame first-half looked destined to finish goalless but a poor offside decision against Hylton proved costly.

Walsall took the subsequent free-kick short and then launched it into the box where Haynes could only half clear to Johnson, who headed past Burge.

It could have got worse for Cobblers in the first five minutes of the second-half when Harvey Lintott’s crucial header prevented a clear chance at the back post before Burge beat away Hutchinson’s fierce drive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Walsall were content for Jon Guthrie and Sam Sherring to pass the ball between each other at the back and then mop up any balls into the forward men.

Leonard did have a goalbound shot deflected over but it was slim-pickings for Town in attack.

Brady felt the need to change things and sent on Max Dyche and Appéré.

That signalled a change to three at the back which helped Cobblers enjoy more territory albeit without creating anything clear-cut.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burge kept Town in it with a fine save from Tom Knowles with 12 minutes to go but despite some late pressure, Northampton continued to be toothless and blunt in attack and succumbed to just their second loss of the campaign.

Match facts

Walsall: Evans, White, Daniels ©, Monthe, Hutchinson (Clarke 89), Bennett, Comley, James-Taylor (Knowles 75), Kinsella, Allen, Johnson (Williams 68)

Subs not used: Gordon, Maddox, Cashman, Maher, Clarke

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cobblers: Burge, Lintott, Sherring, Guthrie ©, Haynes (Dyche 63), Sowerby, Leonard, Fox (Cross 81), Pinnock, Bowie (Appéré 63), Hylton (Eppiah 77)

Subs not used: Maxted, Tomlinson, Abimbola

Referee: Sam Barrott

Attendance: 4,845

Advertisement Hide Ad