'Shocked' caretaker boss Mangan says Bristol Rovers 'have to move forward quick' from Barton sacking

Mangan was first team coach at the Memorial Stadium under Barton, who was sacked as manager on Thursday.

He has been placed in caretaker charge of the Gas following Barton's departure, and Mangan admits it has been a difficult few days for all at the club.

Mangan also worked with Barton in his previous managerial role at Fleetwood Town, and admitted he was 'devastated' when he heard the news that his friend had lost his job.

But the former Wrexham, Shrewsbury Town and Bury striker says he and the Rovers squad have to 'move forward pretty quick' as they host the Cobblers on Saturday afternoon.

"I found out on this morning," Mangan told reporters at a press conference on Thursday afternoon.

"I was shocked if I'm honest. I'm devastated for him as you can imagine, we've been working together professionally now for five or six years.

"I'm obviously gutted in terms of being a friend. In a professional sense, he's left the club. I've spoken to Joe a couple of times already.

"There's not much I can say to be honest. Joe will come out with a statement.

"Football moves pretty quickly these days. We've got a game against Northampton so it's something we can't really dwell on and we have to move forward pretty quick.

"Obviously Joe's not happy. I didn't spend long with him on the phone but that's going to be a private matter with Joe.

"He had real big dreams for Bristol Rovers. We got promoted and then stabilised the team last season in league one and obviously he's now lost his job. It's something he'll be processing."

Rovers currently sit 16th in the Sky Bet League One table, having finished last season 17th following their promotion on the final day of the 2022 season.

In their past two games they lost 4-1 at Burton Albion before drawing 1-1 at home with Stevenage on Tuesday night, and, after heavy summer investment in the playing squad, the Rovers board decided it was time for a change.

"We can't dwell on the past, we have to move forward now," said Mangan.

"It's now all about Saturday, and it's about Northampton.

"We have to give the lads a clear plan and clear instructions so they understand how we're going to break them down. We just need to move forward.

"We've got a really good squad here and I think everyone is aware of that.

"I thought we started really well, first 10 games 15 points but we haven't started the second 10-game segment great. We've got work to do and no doubt the players understand that.

"The last two games haven't been great but we don't think the performances have been great either. We have to move forward and how do we do that? We have to knuckle down.