Sherring reveals the 'annoying' and 'weird' injury which kept him out for a month and how he felt on his return

Cobblers defender Sam Sherring admitted it was ‘annoying’ to have the first month of his season ruined by injury but he’s happy to be back fit again and contributing to wins on the pitch.

The 22-year-old, one of 11 summer signings, started at centre-back alongside Jon Guthrie in Town’s opening two games of the season against Colchester United and Grimsby Town.

However, an injury picked up towards the end of the 1-1 draw at Blundell Park meant Sherring missed the next six matches and did not feature again until Saturday’s win over Barrow.

Sam Sherring

"It's been annoying to be honest,” he admitted. “We did OK in the first two games with a win and a draw, but it was a weird one because at the end of the Grimsby game I went up for an aerial duel and I hurt my head and then the next day I realised by toe was really sore.

"I had a few scans and I tried to push it but it was quite heavy bruising and we discovered I had a previous injury there so I was trying to push it and trying to run but it just wasn't right.

"I didn't want to risk it. It wouldn't be fair on the team if I played when I was only 30 or 40 per cent fit. It was an annoying one but luckily I'm back now and I just want to kick-on now.”

The decision to play Sherring against Barrow was a late – but ultimately correct – call made between Sherring and manager Jon Brady.

"Last Thursday was the first time I kicked a ball and then I trained on Friday,” added the former Bournemouth defender. “I spoke to the gaffer afterwards and I said 'look, if you want to play me, I feel read to do a job'.

"I wasn't sure if I would play but luckily he put me in the team and he trusted me and I thought I did OK. I was happy with how it went and we got the win which was the main thing."

Sherring is predominantly a centre-back but he showed against Barrow that he has more strings to his bow by impressing slightly out of position.

"I enjoyed playing at right-back,” he continued. “I've played there a few times in the past. Wherever I get asked to play, I'll do a job.