Sam Sherring with goalkeeping coach James Alger

Cobblers defender Sam Sherring believes he remains a long way from the ‘finished article’ despite his impressive start to the season.

The 23-year-old, who joined the club on a two-year deal last summer, has become a mainstay of Jon Brady’s team this season having started all 18 League One games, completing 90 minutes in 17 of them.

No team below ninth in the table has conceded fewer goals than Northampton’s 23, and Sherring’s form and consistency is a big reason for that.

"I'm really happy with how it's going this season,” he said. “I'm working hard and the manager and the coaching staff have all been great with me.

"They've put their trust in me to play most of last season and all of this season so far and hopefully I'm repaying that with my performances.

"I know I still have so much to learn and a lot to improve on because I'm nowhere near the finished article, but I'm really happy and really enjoying my football and long may that continue.”

With captain Jon Guthrie absent, Sherring has formed an excellent understanding with new centre-back partner Jordan Willis, who joined on a free transfer in early October.

"Jords is a really good player and he's had a great career,” added Sherring. “I really like playing next to him and he's a good lad as well.

"He's come in and done brilliantly and obviously Guths is coming back from injury so it's good to have that strong competition, especially in this league where there are a lot of games and a lot of tough games. You need to have competition and you need to have quality players and I think we have that here.”

Sherring was part of a superb team performance on Tuesday evening when Cobblers stunned Blackpool, although only after he needed treatment following a very early clash of heads at Bloomfield Road.

"I'm all fine,” he said. “It was just a clash of heads. I was a bit shaken up but nothing too bad and I managed to play on and finish the game.

"I didn't want to go down because with Guths not being here, I wanted to stay strong and stay solid, especially so early in the game, and I felt fine.

"They're a good team and they were always going to have chances but I thought as a back four we were really solid and built our way into the game and it's a great three points for us.

"The fans were brilliant and I'm so pleased we were able to repay them with a good performance and result. It's cold, it's a Tuesday night and it's miles away from home but they came in their numbers and they were fantastic and it's always a great moment when you go over to celebrate with them after a win.