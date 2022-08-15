Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sam Sherring.

Cobblers might again be without defenders Sam Sherring and Akin Odimayo for Tuesday’s League Two fixture away at Crawley Town.

Odimayo, who joined Northampton from Swindon in the summer, is yet to play a competitive game for the club after picking up a hamstring problem the day before the new season kicked off.

Whilst the 22-year-old is close to a return, he’s unlikely to be involved tomorrow night. Sherring has more chance of making the squad following a knock he picked up at Grimsby but manager Jon Brady will not take any risks at such an early stage of the season.

"They are both recovering well,” said Brady. “At the moment I think Akin will probably be another week away.

"Sam will be touch and go for Tuesday night. We will wait and see and that will be a last-minute decision but time is a great healer and I hope that proves the case.”

Even if Odimayo and Sherring are absent, Brady feels he has the depth to cope with other players stepping up, such as 19-year-old Harvey Lintott who produced a solid display on his first league start at the weekend.

"We have had a few constraints but we haven’t moaned about it,” Brady added. “We have got on with it and ploughed ahead and we have actually picked up points along the way.

"That’s positive and players who might have felt they weren’t in the reckoning have had an opportunity and they have taken it and that’s really pleasing. Our subs are also making a difference for us so all things considered, it’s been positive.