Shaw was a 'top target' for Cobblers in January, reveals Nolan

By James Heneghan
Published 3rd Jan 2025, 14:49 GMT
Liam ShawLiam Shaw
Liam Shaw
Liam Shaw was one of Cobblers’ ‘top targets’ this month, according to manager Kevin Nolan, with the midfielder signing a two-and-a-half year contract at Sixfields.

Town have met the release clause in the 23-year-old’s contract at Fleetwood to make him their first January signing. He will bolster Nolan’s midfield options, one of the many areas that has been badly affected by injuries.

"Liam was one of our top targets and we are delighted to welcome him to the club," said Nolan. "He was on the radar of the recruitment team here already and that aligned with my own thoughts as he is a player I have always regarded very highly.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"He is someone who I think can come in and make us better. He is a box to box midfielder, he likes to get involved and he is good on the ball too. He has all the qualities you look for in a good central midfielder and on top of that he comes with a good pedigree and is a good age.

"I would like to thank the Board of Directors and everyone involved for allowing us to move quickly to get this deal done, and I am really pleased to welcome Liam to the club."

Related topics:CobblersSixfieldsFleetwood

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice