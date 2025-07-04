Shaun McWilliams' younger brother signs first pro deal with Aston Villa

Shaun McWilliams played over 200 times for Northampton after coming through the academy

Ashton McWilliams, younger brother of former Cobblers duo Shaun and Camron, has signed his first professional contract with Aston Villa.

The teenage defender, who was born and raised in Northampton like his older brothers, helped Aston Villa Under-18s win the FA Youth Cup, Premier League South and Premier League National final last season.

Academy manager Mark Harrison said: "Ashton has been at the academy since his under-9 year, so we are delighted to see him sign his first professional contract. He was a member of the under-18 squad that won the treble last year.

"Ashton is a competitive, attack-minded full-back who likes to get up and down the pitch, and he captained Under-18s at times during their successful season. We look forward to watching Ashton develop."