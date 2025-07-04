Shaun McWilliams' younger brother signs first pro deal with Aston Villa
The teenage defender, who was born and raised in Northampton like his older brothers, helped Aston Villa Under-18s win the FA Youth Cup, Premier League South and Premier League National final last season.
Academy manager Mark Harrison said: "Ashton has been at the academy since his under-9 year, so we are delighted to see him sign his first professional contract. He was a member of the under-18 squad that won the treble last year.
"Ashton is a competitive, attack-minded full-back who likes to get up and down the pitch, and he captained Under-18s at times during their successful season. We look forward to watching Ashton develop."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.