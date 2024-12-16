Shaun McWilliams reflects on time at Cobblers after 'daunting' move to Rotherham United

Shaun McWilliams made 229 appearances for the Cobblers

Shaun McWilliams admits he found it a ‘daunting’ prospect to leave Sixfields and move clubs for the first time in his career when he joined Rotherham in the summer.

The midfielder joined Cobblers as a 15-year-old and spent a decade at the club, playing over 200 games, before he rejected a new deal at the end of last season, instead choosing to sign for Steve Evans’ Millers.

Now 26, McWilliams has struggled for game-time so far this season, starting only three league games, but he did come off the bench during Rotherham’s 3-0 win over Northampton on Saturday.

"I'm at the stage now where I'm settled,” McWilliams told Rotherham’s matchday programme ahead of Saturday’s fixture. “I wouldn't say it was scary moving clubs but it was certainly a case of going into the unknown a little bit. I'd been at the same club for so many years and it was definitely a new thing for me to move. I've never met so many new people before.

"At Northampton, I'd be going into a new season and be welcoming new people into my home and this time I was one of the new people. It was daunting at first but thankfully we have a really good group here who welcomed everyone with open arms. Now it's just second nature to me and I've made this my home.

"It will be a bit strange to come up against them because I spent so many years there. It was one of the fixtures I looked out for when they were released and hopefully I'll get a warm reception because it's a club I have a lot of good memories with.

"I joined when I was 15 and managed to get two promotions during my time. It was a pleasure to play for them for so long and it was a great group of lads that I shared a dressing room with through my time there and I created friends for life.”