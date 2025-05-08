Several former Cobblers among those released as League One and League Two clubs announce their retained lists

Aaron Pierre

Aaron Pierre and Hiram Boateng are among the former Cobblers who have been released this week as clubs in League One and League Two publish their retained lists.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Centre-back Pierre, now 32, played 68 times for Northampton between 2017 and 2019 and has been let go by Shrewsbury Town following their relegation to League Two. Joining Pierre in departing New Meadow is another ex-Town man in Dom Gape, as well as Jamal Blackman, Morgan Feeney, Jordan Rossiter, David Wheeler and Jordan Shipley. John Marquis remains under contract and Vadaine Oliver heads back to parent club Bradford City.

Boateng, who impressed on loan at Sixfields in the 2016/17 season, will not be staying with Mansfield despite making 47 appearances this season. Other players who have been released by the Stags include Aden Flint, Alfie Kilgour, Calum Macdonald, Tom Nichols, Christy Pym and Stephen Quinn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Cobblers goalkeepers Richard O’Donnell (Blackpool) and Steve Arnold (Sutton) will also be free agents this summer. Reece Hall-Johnson is to leave non-league side Barnet while Idris Kanu has been offered a new contract by the Bees, as has Ryan Haynes at Cheltenham. Jordan Turnbull is in ‘discussions’ with Tranmere.

Meanwhile, ex-Town title-winner Ricky Holmes has joined National League South side Chelmsford City as a player-coach. “Coming back is something I’ve always wanted to do,” said the now 37-year-old. “I think I said that when I left here. Obviously I went off for a professional career. It might have happened earlier but thankfully now with the opportunity and going full time and being back I call it home. Hopefully we’ll have a successful season like we did when I was here, getting in the play-offs every year.”