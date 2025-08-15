'Serious hunger and ambition' - Brackley bring in Chesterfield midfielder on loan

Bailey Hobson (photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Brackley Town boss Gavin Cowan says new loan signing Bailey Hobson has 'serious hunger and ambition to achieve'.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hobson has arrived at St James Park from Chesterfield FC until January 14, bringing extra energy, creativity and versatility to the midfield.

The 23-year-old is a highly-rated prospect who came through the ranks at Sheffield United before joining Alfreton Town in 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He featured more than 85 times for the Conference North side before joining Chesterfield on a permanent deal in 2023.

Hobson joined Kidderminster Harriers on loan in September 2023, featuring 18 times in the National League, scoring twice.

In September 2024, he joined Barnet, playing 13 times for the National League champions, hitting the net twice.

Hobson has now joined a Brackley team looking to establish themselves in the National League following promotion last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Cowan said: “Bailey is someone who we identified very early and has all the attributes of a player we’ve been looking for.

"He has good experience of the league, most recently with Barnet last season, as well as having serious hunger and ambition to achieve.

"We’re really pleased to add him to the squad!”