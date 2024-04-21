Marc Leonard with his awards

Marc Leonard has been crowned Chronicle & Echo InTown Automotive Cobblers Player of the Year for 2023/24.

The midfield maestro, in his second successive season on loan at Sixfields, was the runaway choice among supporters for the main award, receiving a monumental 80 per cent of the final vote.

Right-back Aaron McGowan was second with 12 per cent ahead of captain Jon Guthrie (3%) and top scorer Sam Hoskins (3%). Other players to receive votes included Jack Sowerby, Patrick Brough and Kieron Bowie.

However, whilst all players and staff deserve immense credit for Town's highly impressive campaign – the club's best in League One in 16 years – there can be no doubt who has been the standout performer.

Still only 22, and recently described as one of the best ever to wear claret by his manager, Leonard has been a class act in the middle of the park, often pulling the strings and dominating games in and out of possession. He's in the top 10 of all League One players for tackles, interceptions and passes this season, highlighting his outstanding all-round ability.

The young Scot has also contributed more in the final third with six assists and five goals, including superb strikes against Burton Albion, Bristol Rovers and Portsmouth, and he departs Sixfields with only good wishes from supporters.

He follows in the footsteps of previous winners of the Player of the Season award Sam Hoskins (2023), Liam Roberts (2022), Ryan Watson (2021) and Charlie Goode (2020). Leonard was also named Players’ Player of the Season.

At the club's packed gala end-of-season awards dinner ceremony, held at the County Ground on Sunday evening, other winners were:

The Northants Flooring Men's PFA Community Champion – Sam Sherring

The University of Northampton Football & Education Student of the Season – Ruby Heselden and Madison Carter and James Owen

The Piroto Labelling Disability Player of the Season – Matthew Percival

The Sixfields Travel Away Player of the Season – Jon Guthrie

The Cawleys Waste Management Community Champion – Janet Deboo

The T3 Signs Women's PFA Player of the Season – Zoe Boote

The A M Water Services Ltd Players' Player of the Season – Marc Leonard

The Memento Exclusives Club Person of the Season – Danny Coles

The dbfb Academy Player of the Season – Reuben Wyatt

The Resin Injection Technology Goal of the Season – Kieron Bowie (v Lincoln City)

The Commsave Women’s Player of the Season – Jade Bell