Louis Appere celebrates in front of the travelling fans after scoring the opening goal at Sutton United (Picture: Pete Norton)

Town lost influential captain Jon Guthrie to a season-ending injury before kick-off and key midfielder Jack Sowerby also went off in the first-half, which meant Sam Sherring and Max Dyche came back early from injury and played the majority of the game despite barely being fit.

However, this team have showed their resilience over and over this season and they did so again with a titanic effort in the capital.

Every player gave everything to the cause and left nothing out on the pitch, with every tackle and every header cheered as if it was a goal by an incredible, unrelenting away backing.

Louis Appéré and Mitch Pinnock scored the all-important goals and a defeat for Bradford and a draw between Stockport and Carlisle elsewhere meant Cobblers moved five points clear of third place with just three games of the season to go.

It was revealed before kick-off that Guthrie will not play again this season, but that news was somewhat offset by the surprise return of Sherring.

The defender was not expected back for another two weeks but he returned ahead of schedule to start against Sutton in the only change from the weekend.

Dyche was also back on the bench.

Sutton had the advantage of a stiff wind in the first-half and they used that to apply early pressure with a couple of dangerous corners having to be well-defended by the away side.

Cobblers occasionally threatened on the break but Sutton enjoyed more of the play with David Ajiboye’s low shot safely held by Lee Burge, and the hosts were then inches away from a 16th-minute opener when Alastair Smith’s sweet volley crashed against the base of the post.

With 22 minutes on the clock, the injury curse struck for the umpteenth time with Sowerby the latest victim. He pulled up with a hamstring problem and very gingerly hobbled off, replaced by Dyche.

Cobblers battled admirably on though and a minute later they were close to an opener with Kieron Bowie latching onto Pinnock’s clever flick and dragging wide of the far post.

The visitors then broke the deadlock with a 32nd-minute opener as Sutton failed to deal with Pinnock’s long throw, Dyche flicked the ball on and there was Appéré in the right place to find the back of the net.

Tempers were threatening to boil over in a heated first-half and the two benches clashed several times, with both Brady and Sutton assistant Jason Goodliffe booked after an angry exchange of words.

Brady was furious with the failure to award a clear foul on Bowie, and he was even more unhappy with what happened in first-half stoppage-time.

Just as the hosts were growing frustrated, they pulled themselves level.

Town wanted a foul on Will Hondermarck but nothing was given and Sutton broke up the other end where Donovan Wilson smuggled the ball home after the visitors failed to clear their lines.

However, just five minutes of the second-half had passed when Cobblers restored their advantage.

It was a fine breakaway goal too as Bowie sprayed a pass out to the flying Hoskins and he squared for Pinnock in the penalty box who squeezed a shot past Jack Rose.

There was a chance for Town to score a third on the counter but Pinnock couldn't get his shot away in time before Bowie blazed over and Rose was across quickly to gather Appéré’s low effort.

Sutton started to get a grip on the game and they turned the screw in the final half-hour.

They really should have been level with 20 minutes to play but Ajiboye missed the target with the goal gaping after Ryan Haynes and Burge left it for each other.

United also saw a goal ruled out for a tight offside call and Smith smashed one narrowly wide but the pressure was building and and building it only felt a matter of time until Sutton equalised.

The Cobblers were utterly superb though and they refused to wilt, chasing everything down and leaving everything out there to ensure their goal remained intact.

There were a few tense moments in the closing stages but Town somehow clung on for a remarkable and hugely important away victory.

Match facts

Sutton: Rose, Rowe, Goodliffe (Boldewijn 90), Kizzi, Milsom, Beautyman ©, Ajiboye, Smith, Randall, Wilson, Bugiel

Subs not used: Dickinson, Hart, Dundas, Gambin, Kouassi, Dennis

Cobblers: Burge, Sowerby (Dyche 25), Sherring, Norman (McWilliams 74), Haynes, Hoskins ©, Leonard, Hondermarck, Pinnock, Bowie (Yengi 82), Appéré (Hylton 82)

Subs not used: King, Osew, Wright-Phillips

Referee: David Rock

Attendance: 2,760